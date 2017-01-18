The Stoner rapper, 25, was due to appear at the St. Jerome's Laneway Festival in Auckland on 30 January (17) and had received an entry visa from New Zealand immigration officials.

However, he was refused a visa by authorities in Australia, where the event moves for five more dates.

"Despite having his New Zealand visa, recent complications with the visa process for Australia means that Young Thug is not able to play any Laneway Festival dates in 2017," festival organisers said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed with this outcome as we have wanted Young Thug to play at the festival for some years now."

Organisers have offered to refund Laneway ticketholders who were attending the festival specifically to see Young Thug.

Australian electronic act What So Not will replace the musician, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, at the event.

At present, the hip hop star is facing legal issues in the U.S. as last week (ends15Jan17) an Atlanta, Georgia judge issued an arrest warrant after he failed to appear in court for a hearing about a ticket he received last year (16) for having illegal tinted windows on his car.

In December, Young Thug was arrested by police officers in an Atlanta shopping mall for missing another court hearing about the illegal tinting ticket.

The star also hit headlines this week (ends22Jan17) when the video for his track with Wyclef Jean was released. The promotional clip documents how Young Thug made his co-director Ryan Staake's life a nightmare by failing to turn up for the video shoot.