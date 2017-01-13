The hip hop star was scheduled to appear in court in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (12Jan17) for a ticket he received last year for having illegal tinted windows on his car.

The 24-year-old missed the hearing and a judge has now issued an arrest warrant, according to TMZ.

In December (16), Young Thug was shopping at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, where police officers responding to another call about a stolen vehicle, arrested him for missing another court hearing.

He was taken into custody, booked for missing court, and released on $500 (£410) bail.