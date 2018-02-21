Young Thug has told his fans he's changed his name to 'SEX'.

The 'Pick Up The Phone' rapper - whose birth name is Jeffery Lamar Williams - previously wanted to be known as just Jeffery in 2016, but he recently took to Twitter to tell his 2.5 million followers that he has chosen the new bold moniker.

However, it's not known if it's a joke and if he will make it legal.

In a series of tweets, he announced: ''I'm changing my name to SEX.... For now on call me SEX!!! (sic)''

Speaking about his plan to go back to Jeffrey, the hip-hop star said previously: ''I had a long-term relationship with Young Thug and I'm kind of picky. So I felt like I ain't wanna be in front of Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey. I ain't want my kids to grow up and call me Thug.

''I don't want anybody to kind of look at me like that. So I'm gonna just use my real name.''

The 26-year-old producer isn't the only rapper to have switched up their name.

Diddy - real name Sean Combs - has also been at it, and now wants to be referred to as Love.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who previously answered to Puff Daddy, Puffy and P.Diddy - explained: ''Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided that - I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people - but I decided to change my name again.

''I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.''

He later admitted it was a joke, however, during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' he announced he had ''unretracted my retraction''.

He said: ''I never went back to Diddy and I made an edit from Brother Love, since I'm already black, to just Love. The Brother seemed redundant. And it's working out great. Who doesn't love Love?''.

The musician blamed his publicists, saying: ''They're the ones that made me try to do a retraction, [but] I've unretracted the retraction, and I've take the Brother off the Love, and I'm just Love.''

On the thinking behind his various names, the businessman added: ''You can call me by the other names. It's just an evolution of my soul and my vibration. I'm Diddy, but during the days that are really, really good, I'm Love - which is all of the time.''