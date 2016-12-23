Rapper Young Thug was reportedly arrested on Thursday (22Dec16) after skipping a court date for a traffic violation.
The hip-hop star appeared to be doing a little last-minute Christmas shopping at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Georgia where police officers recognised the 25-year-old and remembered he was wanted for missing a court hearing for excessive window tinting.
The cops had actually been responding to another call about a stolen vehicle when they came across Young Thug.
He was taken into custody and booked for the court incident, and was released on $500 (£410) bond, according to TMZ.com.
