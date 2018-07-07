Yolanda Hadid has split from Matt Minnis.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has reportedly gone separate ways from the businessman, who is the founder of charitable donations company Pledgeling.

Earlier this year, Yolanda confirmed she was ''off the market'' and dating a mystery man.

She said: ''It's such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter. I am so in love right now. I'm very blessed to have found a beautiful love. I'm excited and it's all good. I'm off the market. He's a very private person. I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I'm going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it.''

Yolanda filed for divorce from David Foster in January 2016 and admitted her Lyme disease diagnosis put a strain on her relationship with the Canadian musician.

She said at the time: ''We had a beautiful love story that I will treasure forever. Unfortunately, it was not strong enough to withstand the circumstances that came our way.

''Chronic, long-term illness is extremely challenging. Not only for the person sick but also for the caregiver. It for sure changed the dynamic of the relationship. The truth is that we both worked through the difficult time through the best of our ability, so rather than judging what went wrong, I pick to remember the great times that we shared the last nine years. There was a wealth of good times.''