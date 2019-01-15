Yolanda Hadid says the ''toxicity'' of pressure from society ''almost killed'' her.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star showed off her body ''free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls**t'' to mark her recent 55th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out. Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--- I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me. (sic)''

And the 55-year-old television personality - who has Gigi, 23, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 19, with her former husband Mohamed - urged others to always make ''educated decisions'' and steer away from quick fixes, as she admitted she had to ''undo'' some of her own ''bad choices''.

She added: ''Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body. It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own. It's on us to learn to love ourselves and celebrate our unique, one-of-a-kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called 'life'. Beauty has no meaning without your health ... #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom (sic)''