'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid admits the strive to be perfect because of the ''toxicity'' of pressure from society ''almost killed'' her.
Yolanda Hadid says the ''toxicity'' of pressure from society ''almost killed'' her.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star showed off her body ''free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls**t'' to mark her recent 55th birthday.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out. Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--- I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me. (sic)''
And the 55-year-old television personality - who has Gigi, 23, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 19, with her former husband Mohamed - urged others to always make ''educated decisions'' and steer away from quick fixes, as she admitted she had to ''undo'' some of her own ''bad choices''.
She added: ''Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body. It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own. It's on us to learn to love ourselves and celebrate our unique, one-of-a-kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called 'life'. Beauty has no meaning without your health ... #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.