'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid has claimed her Lyme disease contributed to the breakdown of her marriage to David Foster.
Yolanda Hadid said her Lyme disease caused her marriage failure.
The 57-year-old reality TV star was diagnosed with the infectious illness - which is spread by ticks - in 2012 and has admitted the side-effects of the disease drastically changed her relationship with husband David Foster and the couple split in December 2015 with their divorce finalised this year.
In an excerpt from her new memoir 'Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease', obtained by People magazine, she writes: ''All of a sudden all of the things we shared, all of things we used to love to do together, go for walks in the morning, having a studio in the house and blasting music all day, having dinner parties, that all shut down. I couldn't participate in that life anymore.''
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star tried to brush off the migraines and tiredness by making jokes about her illness, but she cannot deny it took a toll on her marriage.
Recalling a specific moment in their relationship, she writes: ''I'm starting to feel that David is unhappy with the fact that I can't be by his side the way that I used to be. I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It's sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side. He lost his wingman, his partner in crime, and I felt as if he's starting to get impatient with my recovery. I understand that even brief periods of illness can strain important relationships in your life. A chronic condition like mine, one that has consumed years of our lives, poses enormous challenges.''
Yolanda moved to New York to be closer to her three children Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid and she claims she has no hard feelings towards her ex.
She said: ''I had a great seven-year run with him and I will always hold that in high regards and have gratitude for that time together. If he didn't leave the marriage I would not be where I am today.''
In her memoir, Yolanda also admitted that the illness took such a toll on her mentally and physically that she thought about ending her life.
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Chester Bennington was a ''sweetheart of a guy'' and people can't understand the pain he was dealing with.
The famous Batman villain is getting his very own movie.
Jay-Z and Beyonce have a $52.8 million mortgage on their new $88 million home which could see them pay back around $252,000 a month over the next 30...
The film will tell a new story, separate from those in the video game world.
The former 'Corrie' star will appear alongside Jodie Whittaker.
Fans will finally get the opportunity to get involved in a public event honouring the star.
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Chester Bennington was a ''sweetheart of a guy'' and people can't understand the pain he was dealing with.
The famous Batman villain is getting his very own movie.
Jay-Z and Beyonce have a $52.8 million mortgage on their new $88 million home which could see them pay back around $252,000 a month over the next 30...
The film will tell a new story, separate from those in the video game world.
The former 'Corrie' star will appear alongside Jodie Whittaker.
Fans will finally get the opportunity to get involved in a public event honouring the star.
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Anna and Jacob are college seniors in Los Angeles. Jacob is studying design, while Anna...
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
The Core is Armageddon inside the Earth. If you've caught the trailer, spotted the revealing...
I must admit I had preconceived notions regarding Hart's War. I was expecting to...
With all the recent rehashing of old movies and TV series, (anyone catch the new...
I'm not one for Septemeber 11 censorship. You know what I mean, where the...
If the 3 hour and 49 minute Civil War epic "Gods and Generals" is any...