Yolanda Hadid has revealed her new boyfriend.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took to her Instagram account to share a number of photos of herself and Joseph Jingoli out walking, riding and embracing at a party, and admitted she's already in ''love'' with the investor.

She captioned her post: ''[heart emoji] This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you.... [music emoji] #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou (sic)''

While it is unclear how long the couple have been together, in April, the 55-year-old reality star suggested she was dating someone new when she shared a photo of some flowers she'd received.

She captioned that Instagram post: ''I think he loves me #Flowers #ADutchGirlsBestFriend (sic)''

When Yolanda turned 55 in January, she marked the occasion by showing off her body ''free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls**t'' and slammed the ''toxicity'' of pressure to look a certain way.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out. Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--- I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me. (sic)''

And the former model who has Gigi, 24, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 20, with her former husband Mohamed Hadid and was also previously married to David Foster - urged others to always make ''educated decisions'' and steer away from quick fixes, as she admitted she had to ''undo'' some of her own ''bad choices''.

She added: ''Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body. It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own. It's on us to learn to love ourselves and celebrate our unique, one-of-a-kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called 'life'. Beauty has no meaning without your health ... #ShamelessSelfie #55 #BeautyStartsFromWithin #AgeComesWithWisdom (sic)''