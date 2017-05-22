Yolanda Hadid has moved to New York to be closer to her children.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has daughters Gigi, 22, and Bella, 20, and son Anwar, 17, with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid - is now living in an apartment in the city where her daughters call home.

Yolanda has moved into a property in the luxurious 30 Park Place, a Four Seasons Private Residences building, which is in Tribeca, Manhattan, E! News reports.

Sharing a view over New York recently, she wrote: ''Windows to my new world... close to the ones I love #Home #Family #Grattitude (sic)''

Meanwhile, Yolanda's youngest daughter Bella recently took to social media to praise her ''tough as nails'' mother for battling Lyme disease.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Mama, I'm so proud of you for opening up about a very important and sensitive part of our lives. You didn't choose this path for yourself, nor did you choose to victimize yourself. Instead you continued to raise me, my brother and sister in the best way possible, wrote a book to help all of those suffering around the world, and slowly but surely found your happiness again ...

''Hundreds of doctors appointments around the world, uncountable medications and IVs, remedies, the blood, the pain and tears... to help yourself and help people around the world find their voice, find a proper cure and a proper diagnostic. My whole life, I never saw you anything less than 'tough as nails' so every time you would look at me with tears in your eyes, pain in your bones, bruises on your body from all the needles, in the fetal position, and ask me when this would all be over... I would always say ''it will be over soon mommy'' without never really knowing the answer.

''Now I can finally say you are coming out of this stronger than ever. Thank you for being so strong and speaking up about our journey. I am so proud and I love you (sic)''