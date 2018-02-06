Yolanda Hadid thinks ''authenticity'' is the key to being a successful model.

The 54-year-old star - who is the mother of daughters Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, as well as 18-year-old son Anwar - believes that presenting a sincere version of yourself is crucial to becoming a success in the fashion industry.

She explained: ''Really it's about authenticity and being true to themselves.

''In this world, everyone compares themselves to one another and if they just look within themselves and love who they are, well that's really beautiful. That's the core of what I want - someone who embraces who they are.''

In fact, Yolanda feels that make-up free Instagram posts help to reinforce the idea of authenticity.

She said: ''The mistake people make is that they're afraid to be seen without make-up or editing, but not having those things is real-life. Believe the authentic you will get people's attention.

''It was different when I was modelling; I'd come to all the big cities to show agents and casting directors my portfolio. Instagram offers global access and exposure.''

Meanwhile, Yolanda revealed that although her daughters are now among the most recognisable women in the world, she always reminds them to be polite and respectful to everyone they meet.

And because she feels there are plenty of similarly beautiful girls around the world, Yolanda also stresses the importance of hard work.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''It's like I say to my girls, 'There are a million beautiful girls out there who deserve the same success as you. So you need to be the hardest working model on set and be nice to everyone you meet.'

''I don't mean just the people you think might help your career, everyone - from the lighting technician to the assistants.''