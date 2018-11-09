Yolanda Hadid is ''so happy'' her daughter Bella Hadid has rekindled her romance with The Weeknd.

The 22-year-old model patched up her romance with the 'Starboy' hitmaker - whom she previously dated for over a year between early 2015 and late 2016 - in July this year, and her mother Yolanda has now said she ''couldn't be happier'' for her daughter.

She said: ''I trust their choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for awhile and I'm just so happy they're back together and I couldn't be happier about that.''

Both Bella and her older sister Gigi, 23, took part in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on Thursday (08.11.18) and whilst Yolanda is proud of her brood for their achievements, she wants to make sure they continue being ''authentic'' and humble about their successes.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who also has son Anwar, 19 - told E! News: ''Every young girl that age wants to be a model and there's girls that are way more beautiful than my girls ... and they deserve success as much as my girls do. If you want it, you have to really be your authentic self and share your heart with people.

''People don't remember a beautiful face. People will only remember the heart.''

Meanwhile, Bella and her 28-year-old beau - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - were recently spotted ''making out like crazy'' at Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York.

An eyewitness said: ''They were in a booth with other people but basically had their arms wrapped around each other and were making out like crazy. They were holding each other and kissing often.''

Later in the evening, the loved-up pair were seen having fun together on the dance floor, where they spotted partying alongside the likes of Ice-T and Coco.