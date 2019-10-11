Yolanda Hadid is in remission.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was diagnosed with Lyme Disease seven years ago but revealed she's ''feeling better than ever'' after using a new frequency healing device that took away ''90 per cent'' of her symptoms.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the 55-year-old star - whose children Bella and Anwar also suffer with the disease - said: ''I feel better than ever. I'm in remission. I had a really bad year last year but I found a new frequency healing device and it's been amazing for me. It took away 90 percent of my symptoms.

''It helped with my joint pain, the exhaustion, the brain fog, all the symptoms that come with Lyme disease.

''[My journey] was so painful but the spiritual part of my soul was saying there is a higher purpose. It sucks that it happened to me but at the end of the day I put a face to the disease that nobody knew anything about. It's very real.

''And lot of people are suffering. But God put me on this path to make a difference. That's what keeps me going.''

Yolanda also believes a healthy lifestyle - including exercise, plenty of rest and a balanced diet - is beneficial to managing her symptoms.

The reality TV star recently said she blames Lyme Disease - which is spread by ticks - for the breakdown of her marriage to David Foster.

Yolanda - who split from David in 2015 - said: ''All of a sudden all of the things we shared, all of things we used to love to do together, go for walks in the morning, having a studio in the house and blasting music all day, having dinner parties, that all shut down. I couldn't participate in that life anymore.''