Henry Richard Russell claims he offered the hip-hop star, real name Keenon Jackson, the opportunity to use some of his work for the project after befriending him in 2014, and was delighted to have his words recited on the tracks Bicken Back Being Bool and Who Do You Love?, featuring Drake.

However, Russell, also known as Grimmis, alleges he was never paid for the use of his pieces B**ch! Who Do You Love? and The Gladiator, and now he is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation in court.

According to AllHipHop.com, YG and his producer DJ Mustard, as well as label officials at Def Jam Records, are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The court papers state: "Defendants have refused to pay Russell for any portions of his contributions and refused to discuss with him any form of compensation for his performances and literary contributions to the songs."