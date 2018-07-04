Years & Years' Olly Alexander felt ''miserable'' and ''angry'' when he and his bandmates couldn't agree on songs for their second album.

The 27-year-old frontman, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen experienced a ''nightmare'' process making their forthcoming LP, 'Palo Santo', and on top of having creative differences for months, their record label Polydor were just as ''angry'' that they didn't have the songs ready.

Speaking to the latest issue of Q magazine, the 27-year-old singer spilled: ''We could never agree on what sounded good or what we liked.

''Then six months down the line, we still had no songs and the label were really angry and annoyed.''

On top of the band's difficult second record, Olly was going through an emotional time with his troubled relationship with his father.

The two things combined made Olly's success feel like a ''fairy tale'' gone wrong.

He admitted: ''It was a nightmare. I felt so miserable and I was so angry because I'd worked so hard to be in this position, and it's very weird to feel like you're in this fairy tale that's going wrong and you're desperate to put it back on the right track.''

The 'Sanctify' hitmaker says in the end, the band agreed to follow his vision for the record - their follow-up to 2015's 'Communion' - and they put their differences aside.

He said: ''Ultimately, we do love each other.''

'Palo Santo' is released on Friday (06.07.18).