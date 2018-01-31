Years & Years have unveiled new song 'DNA'.

The 'King' hitmakers performed the brand new track at BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2018 show in London on Tuesday night (30.01.18).

A small clip of the song was previously previewed on singer Olly Alexander's documentary 'Growing Up Gay', but this was the first time it has been heard in full.

On the chorus, Olly belts: ''Cause I'm gonna show you that history can change/The bad times in my youth/The cut on my DNA/Yes, I'm gonna pull through/My story is not made

/The past is a false truth/I'll break with my DNA (sic)''

After performing the track, the 27-year-old singer teased that the group will have more music dropping in ''weeks, not months''.

The electronica pop trio - completed by bass guitarist Mikey Goldsworthy and keyboardist Emre Türkmen - haven't released an album since 2015's 'Communion', which was the fastest-selling debut album of the year from a UK signed band.

However, Olly reassured his fans in May that a second record is on the way, but playing the new 'Zelda' video game on Nintendo Switch was taking up precious recording time.

He confessed: ''The new album is being made. It's in the process. We are going to get it done. I can't get a word in. We are currently playing the new 'Zelda' game which is amazing. We are just playing 'Zelda' and playing music at the same time. But we are just in the process of getting it together. It's very different than the previous album but that's all I can say.''

Their latest release was 2016's 'Meteorite' from the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' soundtrack.