Years & Years appear to have let slip that Dua Lipa is doing the Bond theme.

The electronic group's bass player Mikey Goldsworthy made the claim when he was asked if the 'Sanctify' trio - completed by Olly Alexander and Emre Turkmen - had been asked to record the soundtrack for the next movie in the blockbuster franchise, which returns with Daniel Craig starring as the titular suave British spy one final time next year.

The band have connections from the movies as Dame Judi Dench - who played 007's superior from 1995 to 2012 - narrated a short film to introduce their latest LP 'Palo Santo', and Ben Whishaw (Q) starred in their 2014 music video for 'Real'.

Appearing on Radio 5 Live, Mikey said: ''Because we had Judy Dench who was M, and Ben Whishaw who was Q, we thought it would be us.

''I thought they'd ask us to do the theme tune but I think Dua Lipa is doing it.''

Realising what he had said, Mikey asked: ''Am I not supposed to say that?'', to which his bandmate Olly replied: ''Do you have intel we don't?''

Mikey joked that now he's seemingly revealed the 'New Rules' singer landed the job, it's probably ''ruined everything'' so they could step in if need be.

He said: ''I dunno. I feel bad now. I've ruined everything.

Well hopefully and then we'll do it.''

He then revealed that Ben had told him that Radiohead were in talks for the 2015 theme for 'Spectre', which was correct, though Sam Smith's 'Writing's On The Wall' was used in the end.

He recalled: ''Ben Wishaw lived near me and he said it was Radiohead doing the theme.

''And then they rejected it. And I looked like a fool!

''I was right though, kind of.''

Despite Mikey's admission, Dua has denied she has recorded the song - though she'd love the gig.

Asked about the speculation, Dua said: ''I don't know. I would love to do it, but I'm not recording it ... so far... I don't want to jinx it. I would love to do it.''