Years & Years have announced their brand new album 'Palo Santo'.

The electronic pop group - fronted by Olly Alexander - surprised fans on Tuesday night (24.04.18) by unveiling the tracklisting to their long-awaited follow-up to 2015 debut LP 'Communion'.

Sharing the track titles on Twitter, they captioned the post: ''#PALOSANTO has been revealed.... (sic)''

The record includes latest single 'Sanctify' and 'Hypnotised', which featured in the H&M commercial for their Erdem range directed by Baz Luhrmann.

It does not appear to include the 'DNA', which the 'King' hitmakers performed at Radio 1's Sound of 2018 show in London in January.

A small clip of the song was previously previewed on Olly's documentary 'Growing Up Gay', but this was the first time it had been heard in full.

On the chorus, Olly belts: ''Cause I'm gonna show you that history can change/The bad times in my youth/The cut on my DNA/Yes, I'm gonna pull through/My story is not made

/The past is a false truth/I'll break with my DNA (sic)''

'Communion' was the fastest-selling debut album of the year from a UK signed band.

The singer previously confessed that the delay in their album was partly down to playing the 'Zelda' video game, which was taking up precious recording time.

He admitted: ''The new album is being made. It's in the process. We are going to get it done. I can't get a word in. We are currently playing the new 'Zelda' game which is amazing. We are just playing 'Zelda' and playing music at the same time. But we are just in the process of getting it together. It's very different than the previous album but that's all I can say.''

A release date for their second album is yet to be announced.

The 'Palo Santo' tracklisting is as follows:

1.'Sanctify'

2. 'Hallelujah'

3. 'All For You'

4.'Karma'

5.'Hypnotised'

6. 'Rendezvous'

7.'If You're Over Me'

8.'Preacher'

10.'Lucky Escape'

11.'Palo Santo'

12.'Here' (Interlude)

13. 'Howl' (Bonus track)

14. 'Don't Panic' (Bonus track)

15.'Up In Flames' (Bonus track)