Years & Years have announced a mammoth arena tour.

The 'If You're Over Me' hitmakers will kick off their run in support of their forthcoming LP 'Palo Santo' at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 28, including a stop at London's The O2 on December 5, and wrapping at the Lotto Arena in Belgium on February 7.

Fans in the UK can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the record before Wednesday (20.06.18) at 3pm local time.

Olly Alexander and co announced on Twitter: ''WE'RE COMING ON TOUR YAY !! UK lovelies, you can get special early access to tickets by pre-ordering our album Palo Santo from our official store before Wednesday 3pm BST !! go go go !!! tickets on sale Friday 22 June and US dates coming SOON! [sic]''

For their much-awaited follow-up to 2015 debut LP 'Communion', the trio have worked with top songwriters including 'Shape of You' co-write Steve Mac, Julia Michaels and Adele and Liam Gallagher collaborator Greg Kurstin.

Meanwhile, Olly recently had his dreams come true when he met Rihanna on 'The Graham Norton Show.

The 'Diamonds' singer was promoting her new movie, 'Ocean's 8', and made performer Olly was so excited about the meeting that he suffered with insomnia the night before.

He said: ''I couldn't sleep when I found out who would be on the show.''

The Bajan beauty's castmates Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Helen Bonham Carter were also on the ITV show, but when asked which of them is his favourite, the 27-year-old star said: ''It's you, it's you, it's you! You have been such an inspiration to me and I love you.''

The 'Desire' hitmaker previously revealed his aspiration to work with the 30-year-old star, telling BANG Showbiz: ''I want to do a song with Rihanna we need to make that work.''

'Palo Santo' is released on July 6, and the band's UK tour dates are as follows:

November 28 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 1 - Birmingham Arena

December 4 - Brighton Centre

December 5 - London, The O2