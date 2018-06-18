Years and Years have announced a huge arena tour in support of their second album 'Palo Santo'.
Years & Years have announced a mammoth arena tour.
The 'If You're Over Me' hitmakers will kick off their run in support of their forthcoming LP 'Palo Santo' at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 28, including a stop at London's The O2 on December 5, and wrapping at the Lotto Arena in Belgium on February 7.
Fans in the UK can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the record before Wednesday (20.06.18) at 3pm local time.
Olly Alexander and co announced on Twitter: ''WE'RE COMING ON TOUR YAY !! UK lovelies, you can get special early access to tickets by pre-ordering our album Palo Santo from our official store before Wednesday 3pm BST !! go go go !!! tickets on sale Friday 22 June and US dates coming SOON! [sic]''
For their much-awaited follow-up to 2015 debut LP 'Communion', the trio have worked with top songwriters including 'Shape of You' co-write Steve Mac, Julia Michaels and Adele and Liam Gallagher collaborator Greg Kurstin.
Meanwhile, Olly recently had his dreams come true when he met Rihanna on 'The Graham Norton Show.
The 'Diamonds' singer was promoting her new movie, 'Ocean's 8', and made performer Olly was so excited about the meeting that he suffered with insomnia the night before.
He said: ''I couldn't sleep when I found out who would be on the show.''
The Bajan beauty's castmates Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett and Helen Bonham Carter were also on the ITV show, but when asked which of them is his favourite, the 27-year-old star said: ''It's you, it's you, it's you! You have been such an inspiration to me and I love you.''
The 'Desire' hitmaker previously revealed his aspiration to work with the 30-year-old star, telling BANG Showbiz: ''I want to do a song with Rihanna we need to make that work.''
'Palo Santo' is released on July 6, and the band's UK tour dates are as follows:
November 28 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
November 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
December 1 - Birmingham Arena
December 4 - Brighton Centre
December 5 - London, The O2
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
With bouncy pop tunes and a breezy tone, this Scottish musical sometimes feels so weightless...
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Like a 20-years-later sequel to Before Midnight, this sharply observant comedy-drama follows a couple through...
Meg and Nick are a seemingly devoted couple who venture to the romantic city of...
Pip is a young orphan who has a chance meeting with a frightening stranger while...
Gulliver works in a mail room, he's got big dreams and ambitions but he's never...
Ambitious Argentine-French filmmaker Noe is back with another gimmick (see the reverse-order Irreversible): this epic-length...
Watch the trailer for Bright Star Bright Star is based loosely on the love of...
Watch the trailer for TormentedIn the new British horror film Tormented a bullied teenager returns...