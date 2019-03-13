Barbie has honoured Yara Shahidi by turning her into a 'Shero' doll, and she chose her own outfit for the toy.

To mark Barbie's 60th anniversary and International Women's Month, the 19-year-old actress has been named alongside 20 other inspirational females as one of Mattel's 2019 Barbie 'Shero' dolls - which have been created in a bid to close the ''Dream Gap'', which refers to the fact women are less self-assured than men in achieving their dreams or reaching their full potential.

The 'Black-ish' star explained that she styled her own outfits for the doll and opted for a suit which is one of her ''favourite looks'' with a t-shirt emblazoned with a 'vote' slogan.

In an interview with Harper;s Bazaar, she said: ''Yes, I did. I live in suits; it's one of my favourite looks. I love wearing a suit, and so this was actually designed off of one that I wore a while back. Then my 'Vote' t-shirt I'm always wearing. It's a t-shirt and a suit, I feel so fancy.''

Other women who have been honoured include model and activist Adwoa Aboah and tennis champion Naomi Osaka and the 'Grown-ish' actress added that she would love to see the likes of Naomi Campbell and Grace Jones made into dolls.

She said: ''Now I'm really questioning my Barbie history and whose Barbies I've seen...I would love a Naomi Campbell doll, I would love a Grace Jones doll.''

Yara went on to praise Adwoa, 26, and insisted that she herself is able to take inspiration from the other women featured in the project.

She said: ''What's very cool is I can genuinely turn to so many of the women that are in this [Barbie] collection of people who have inspired me.

''I mean, Adwoa (Aboah) is incredible and I've been so fortunate to not only work alongside her, but to be in conversation with her. She's somebody I admire. ''