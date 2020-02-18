Yahya Abdul-Mateen II admits that he is looking forward to ''dodging bullets'' in the reboot of 'The Matrix'.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wants to do lots of stunts in the new 'Matrix' film.
The 'Aquaman' actor stars in the next instalment of the sci-fi franchise and is keen to get his teeth into ''dodging bullets'' and ''kicking ass'' in the movie, which is set for release in May 2021.
Speaking to Empire magazine, Yahya said: ''It's 'The Matrix' man! It would be a shame if I don't have a chance to kick ass, get my ass kicked, dodge bullets and do some cool s**t.''
The 33-year-old actor - whose previous credits include 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Us' - admits that he was watched the original 'Matrix' films which has whetted his appetite for starring in the fourth instalment.
Yahya explained: ''I've seen the (original) film so many times. You know, I can be an actor and also step back and just be a real fan of the things I'm working on. I'm really excited.''
It has been rumoured that Yahya will play a younger Morpheus in the movie, the character played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy of films but Yahya remained tight-lipped over his part.
'The Matrix' franchise is to return with a first motion picture in 18 years.
The Wachowskis kicked off the franchise in 1999 and the success of the dystopian sci-fi flick spawned two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both of which were released in 2003.
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively. They will be joined in the picture by newcomers such as Yahya, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.
However, Hugo Weaving, who played the role of Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not be featuring as filming clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of 'The Visit'.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
When hacking geniuses Nic Eastman and Jonah Breck from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) decided...
When this South African animated adventure embraces its unique setting and characters, it's visually stunning...
Nic Eastman and Jonah Breck are computer hacking college geniuses from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of...
There's a decent premise to this action-comedy, but the filmmakers can't be bothered to put...
Khumba is a young zebra who was born missing half of his stripes. Following his...