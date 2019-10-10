'Aquaman' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks set to land a role in the fourth 'Matrix' film after he reportedly met with director Lana Wachowski.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks set to star in the fourth 'Matrix' movie.
The 'Aquaman' actor is said to have emerged as a frontrunner to join the motion picture after meeting with director Lana Wachowski.
Sources told Variety that the filmmaker met with a number of stars about a secret role in the movie, but it's not known what the part is.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are expected to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity for the fourth part of the franchise, which was recently confirmed by Wachowski, who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski.
Lana, who will write, direct and produce the film, said in a statement: ''Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.
''I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.''
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich added: ''Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter.''
Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have also helped pen the script, and Lana will produce with Grant Hill.
The 'Matrix' Trilogy kicked off in 1999, and was followed by two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', which were both released in 2003, six months apart.
It's not currently known if Laurence Fishburne will be back as Morpheus, but there has been speculation a young Morpheus may feature in the motion picture.
