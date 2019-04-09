Ryan Lawrie has co-written a song for the new BTS album.

The 'X Factor' 2016 contestant - who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger on the UK talent show - has revealed he penned the track 'Mikrokosmos' on the global K-Pop group's forthcoming album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' with production duo Arcades and Marcus McCoan.

The 22-year-old British songwriter couldn't contain his excitement when he shared the news on Monday night (08.04.19).

He tweeted: ''So, this is probably the best moment of my f***ing life. I HAVE WRITTEN A SONG ON THE NEW BTS ALBUM - MAP OF THE SOUL - PERSONA!!!!!!!!!

Dreams come true.

Thank you to @arcadesuk & @marcusmccoan for writing mikrocosmos with me

#BTS #Mikrokosmos #MAPOFTHESOUL_PERSONA (sic)''

Ryan - who was joined on the 13th series of 'The X Factor' by winner Matt Terry and the likes of novel rapper Honey G, Saara Aalto and 5 After Midnight - teased that BTS fans ''aren't even ready'' for the song he's worked on and wishes he could ''hug'' everyone who has supported him.

He added: ''If I could go around the world and hug everyone of you individually, and say thank you for being so amazing I would! #Mikrokosmos is coming, you aren't even ready!!!!!

#BTS

#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA (sic)''

'Map Of The Soul: Persona', which is released on Friday (12.04.19), also features the recently teased Halsey collaboration 'Boy With Luv'.

Alongside a 46-second clip of the music video, the 'Without Me' hitmaker tweeted: ''showtime baby

@bts_bighit + halsey

https://youtu.be/jrSsNzsi4eQ

#boywithluv (sic)''

The promo sees the 24-year-old pop star closing up the cinema after doing a shift selling tickets.

The '11 Minutes' singer sucks on a lollipop as she walks towards BTS - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - who are sat on the stairs of the movie theatre.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boyband are gearing up for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour', which sees them play eight stadiums across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The 'IDOL' hitmakers will play two sold out nights at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1 and June 2.

The track-listing for 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' is as follows:

'Intro: Persona'

'(Boy With Luv)' feat. Halsey

'Mikrokosmos'

'Make It Right'

'HOME'

'Jamais Vu'

'Dionysus'