Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are are married.

The 'Overlord' actor - who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn - and the 'Younger' actress held a Western-themed wedding at his parents' Home Run Ranch in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday (31.08.19).

The couple were joined by Wyatt's half-siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, plus some of Meredith's 'Search Party' co-stars including creator Charles Rogers at the intimate ceremony.

Everyone fully embraced the theme, with Wyatt sporting a smart black suit with embroidered roses.

The pair held a rehearsal dinner the night before and were seen in matching denim outfits.

Wyatt proposed to Meredith in Snowmass Village, Colorado in front of their closest family in December.

Announcing their engagement over the festive period, Meredith wrote on Instagram: ''the love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!! (sic)''

The couple met in 2016 whilst working together on the independent film 'Folk Hero & Funny Guy'.

Despite having two very famous parents, Wyatt insists his life growing up was very ''normal'' because Kurt and Goldie made an effort to make their ''abnormal'' life seem more normal.

He said previously: ''It did seem normal to me because they never made what they did abnormal. They never made themselves abnormal. They never looked at themselves like, 'I'm special because I do this.' The normalcy of who we are came from the core values of who my parents were when they grew up and transferred it into their parenting styles for the way we are. It's definitely not a normal thing, to do this. People can get caught up in it. It's hard not to sometimes.''