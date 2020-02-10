WWE is bringing 'WrestleMania 37' to Los Angeles.

The sports entertainment giant has confirmed the annual extravaganza is coming to the new SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, making it the first time the city has hosted the event since 2005's edition at the Staples Centre.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, John Saboor - WWE executive vice president of social events - said: ''So many of the organisations that came together to attract 'WrestleMania 37' to Los Angeles were the same ones that worked to bring the Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

''We now regularly host 'WrestleMania' at venues that either hosted the Super Bowl a year or so prior or after and it's a wonderful opportunity for those regions to build blue prints that they can use for hosting major events such as 'WrestleMania' and the Super Bowl.''

As well as the annual spectacle itself, LA will host the Hall of Fame ceremony, 'Friday Night SmackDown' and 'NXT TakeOver', with 'Monday Night Raw' bringing the festival of wrestling to a close at the Staples Centre the night after 'WrestleMania'.

WWE will also bring its annual interactive fan festival to the Los Angeles Convention Centre throughout the week.

This year's event will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium on April 5, and it will be headlined by WWE champion Brock Lesnar defending against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

Although they haven't been confirmed, other heavily rumoured bouts for the show include NXT Women's champion Rhea Ripley facing Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, and Undisputed champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defending his championship against Roman Reigns.

Both the 2020 and 2021 'WrestleMania' showcases will take over the respective venues 10 months before they each host the Super Bowl, with LA city and stadium officials seeing it as a test run.