WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have got engaged, with her legendary father Ric amongst those to offer his congratulations.
Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged.
The loved up WWE superstars - who were linked near the end of 2018 before confirming their romance - have taken their relationship to the next level after the current United States champion proposed on New Year's Eve.
Taking to social media, he tweeted: ''She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! (sic)''
His bride-to-be also shared the news with her own Twitter followers alongside a candid snap of the pair cuddled up together.
She simply wrote: ''Si. @AndradeCienWWE (sic)''
Charlotte's father - legendary star Ric Flair - offered words of support as he revealed he is ''so proud'' of the couple.
He said: ''Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! (sic)''
Meanwhile, WWE issued a statement confirming the wonderful news and adding to the long list of messages from well wishers.
The company said: ''Throw a fist in the air and shout out with a 'Woooo,' because Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged! The happy couple kicked off 2020 in incredible fashion with a touching Instagram post revealing their big news ... Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.''
Former women's tag team champion Billie Kay - one half of the IIconics with childhood friend Peyton Royce - shared heart, champagne and party hat emojis and gushed: ''Ahhhhh congratulations''
Meanwhile, No Way Jose responded to Andrade's message with his own excited comment.
He added: ''What?!?! Felicidades, hermano!! (sic)''
And Zelina Vega - the Mexican star's on-screen manager - also took to social media after the announcement, as she tweeted a string of love heart emojis.
Your 2019 Christmas playlist has arrived.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...