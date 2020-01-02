Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged.

The loved up WWE superstars - who were linked near the end of 2018 before confirming their romance - have taken their relationship to the next level after the current United States champion proposed on New Year's Eve.

Taking to social media, he tweeted: ''She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! (sic)''

His bride-to-be also shared the news with her own Twitter followers alongside a candid snap of the pair cuddled up together.

She simply wrote: ''Si. @AndradeCienWWE (sic)''

Charlotte's father - legendary star Ric Flair - offered words of support as he revealed he is ''so proud'' of the couple.

He said: ''Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! (sic)''

Meanwhile, WWE issued a statement confirming the wonderful news and adding to the long list of messages from well wishers.

The company said: ''Throw a fist in the air and shout out with a 'Woooo,' because Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged! The happy couple kicked off 2020 in incredible fashion with a touching Instagram post revealing their big news ... Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.''

Former women's tag team champion Billie Kay - one half of the IIconics with childhood friend Peyton Royce - shared heart, champagne and party hat emojis and gushed: ''Ahhhhh congratulations''

Meanwhile, No Way Jose responded to Andrade's message with his own excited comment.

He added: ''What?!?! Felicidades, hermano!! (sic)''

And Zelina Vega - the Mexican star's on-screen manager - also took to social media after the announcement, as she tweeted a string of love heart emojis.