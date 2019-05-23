Lita and Trish Stratus have started a fundraiser for Ashley Massaro's daughter.

The late WWE superstar tragically died last week aged 39 in an apparent suicide, and now a host of her former colleagues - including the likes of Maria Kanellis, Lillian Garcia and Torrie Wilson - have set up a GoFundMe page to help her daughter Lexi, 18, with her education.

On the site, the group - who have called themselves the Squared Circle Sisters - wrote: ''We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere.

''We also got to know Ashley's incredible daughter Alexa. As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love.

''Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi's continued education - which would have made Ashley so happy.''

The stars also shared a 15 minute video with messages of support for Ashley's daughter, as they reflected on their memories of the late wrestler and confirmed they are their for Lexi if she needs anything.

Lita said: ''Lexi, your mum was the kind of girl, when she'd walk into a room she'd light it up. I remember when she first starting coming around the locker room and her eyes were so wide and she was so excited about the road ahead.

''She just bulldozed us over with her whole energy, she's the kind of person that would hug you when she first met you. She made us all smile.''

Trish added: ''I was your mom's first wrestling wife. That's the person that you ride together with, you work together with. I didn't know what to expect and I was met by this hungry, ambitious, excited girl who was just wide eyed watching it all unfold in this new world.

I'm proud to say I was there to help her navigate in the very beginning. I just want you to know your mom was very loved not only by all her punks out there, which we saw from the moment she set foot in that world, but all the girls.

''All these girls that have worked with her over the years, she's touched our lives in a certain way.''

To find out more, visit: gofundme.com/f/AshleyMassarosDaughterEducationalFund