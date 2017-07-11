WWE star Paige's boyfriend is under investigation for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Alberto Del Rio, 40, was spoken to by police at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Sunday (09.07.17) following a commotion with a woman - which some witnesses have claimed was the wrestler's girlfriend.

One witness told gossip website TMZ: ''There was an altercation.''

Del Rio - who is the current Impact Wrestling heavyweight champion - was not arrested, no charges have been filed, and police did not confirm the name of the alleged victim.

Paige - whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis - was at the airport with Alberto and has since taken to Twitter to insist that a lady became ''angry'' and threw a drink at her significant other after trying to take a picture.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico

''Please leave us alone. That's it. (sic)''

However, the gossip website insists law enforcement didn't mention a third party and admitted they were investigating the situation as a possible domestic violence issue.

One witness recorded audio from the airport in which Alberto - whose real name is Jose Rodriguez - can be heard shouting to call the police.

He says: ''Call the cops. Let's do it. Get the cops.''

Paige, 24, is then heard saying: ''Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone. I'm trying to get away from you.''

Alberto later says: ''I'm pressing charges against you. You are pressing charges against yourself.''

While it's not completely clear from the audio who is talking to who, witnesses told TMZ Sports that Alberto and Paige were arguing with each other and she walked off at the end of the dispute.