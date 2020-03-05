Paige has undergone emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

The WWE superstar's boyfriend Ronnie Radke revealed his partner has had the operation this week during a row with fans who were disappointed that his band, Falling In Reverse, had to cancel a concert.

Sharing a snap of Paige in a hospital bed on Twitter, he ranted: ''Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

''So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again. (sic)''

Paige has since taken to her own Twitter account to update her followers and reassure them she's doing well.

She tweeted: ''Just an update. I'm fine your guys! No more pain and healthy af!

''Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke (sic)''

The former Divas champion also spoke out to defend her partner from people criticising him for cancelling the show and hitting back at his fans.

She added: ''C'mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don't have empathy also when it comes to his drummer.

''It's not easy to replace him last minute. There's a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break. (sic)''

Paige recently revealed she and Ronnie were looking to make a pilot of a reality TV show to give fans a glimpse into their real lives.

She said: ''I think me and Ronnie having a reality show together ... I've been throwing bits and pieces here and all these producers are hitting me up about it.

''I've been trying to focus on trying to get mine and Ronnie's brand out there a little bit more and then people can see more inside my life and remember me for something different.''