WWE legend Tugboat is reportedly in bad health and his wrestling peers have asked for prayers for him.

The 61-year-old grappler - real name Fred Ottman - has received numerous get well soon messages from other wrestlers on social media with many also requesting prayers for Ottman who is in hospital.

NXT competitor Donovan Dijak tweeted: ''I met Fred Ottman [and his wife] at a convention over Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. They were legitimately two of the sweetest people I have ever spoken too. Please join me in praying for the health & well being of Fred.''

Lisa Marie Varon - known as Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA - took to Instagram to ask fans for their support and prayers.

Alongside a photo of her with Ottman, she wrote: ''Keep Fred Ottman #tugboat in your prayers. Get well soon. #fredottman#getwellsoon #shockmaster. (sic)''

Lanny Poffo - the brother of late WWE Hall of Fame star Macho Man Randy Savage and wrestled as The Genius - said ''prayers needed for Fred'' via his Facebook page.

Ottman competed as Tugboat in the WWE from 1989 until 1991 and came to fan favourite Hulk Hogan's aide in his battle against heel wrestlers Earthquake and Dino Bravo.

However, he turned against Hogan in May 1991 and joined forces with Earthquake - real name John Tenta - changing his in-ring name to Typhoon to form the Natural Disasters tag team.

The pair went on to become the WWE Tag Team Champions with Jimmy Hart as their manager.

In 1993 he jumped from WWE to rival company WCW but his debut as the Shockmaster has become one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history as when he made his first appearance he tripped over part of the set revealing his identity way ahead of his first match.

Ottman - who is the uncle of wrestling brothers Cody Rhodes and Goldust, the sons of the late great Dusty Rhodes - made his final appearance in a WWE ring in 2001 when he competed as Tugboat in the Gimmick Battle Royal at 'WrestleMania X-Seven'

Ottman then retired from competing and has been a regular on the convention circuit. He was hospitalised last year after contracting an infection related to his diabetes.