WWE will hold 'WrestleMania 36' over two nights at multiple venues.

The company was originally set to hold its annual extravaganza on April 5 at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium, but after previously announcing the show would be streamed live from the Performance Centre, another big change has been announced.

In a statement, WWE confirmed: ''The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days.

''WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE's training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights.''

Both nights - April 4 and April 5 - will be hosted by former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, and the ex-New England Pariots sportsman revealed the exciting development on his own Twitter account.

He tweeted: ''It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year... and it's gonna be too big for just one night.

''For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 2-NIGHT event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork!''

He teased more information on Friday's episode (20.03.20) of SmackDown.

The move from WWE comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, with WWE previously confirming plans to move 'WrestleMania' and limit the amount of people on site.

Before confirming multiple locations, the company said: ''In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.

''However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.

''Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.''

WWE is yet to confirm details for the rearranged Hall of Fame induction ceremony or NXT TakeOver event, although Georgia Smith - whose late father 'The British Bulldog' Davey Boy Smith is to be honoured alongside the likes of JBL and the Bella Twins - has hinted at the plans.

She tweeted: ''Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam.''