WWE is opening its first International Performance Centre in the UK.

Ahead of NXT UK's 'Takeover Blackpool' event on Saturday (12.01.19), the company has unveiled plans for its own training facility almost six years after launching its base in Orlando, Florida.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque - Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative - said: ''This is the latest milestone in our global localisation strategy and the next step in establishing local NXT brands around the world. We are incredibly proud to open the UK Performance Centre and provide our NXT UK Superstars the same world-class coaching and development programs that we deliver at WWE's Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.''

The 17,000 square feet facility will be the first of its kind for WWE outside the US as it looks to continue to grow its local brands around the world.

Boasting two training rings, top class strength and conditioning equipment and ''versatile content creation infrastructure'', the centre will allow the company to develop UK-based talent like never before.

The NXT UK roster already features the top names in the industry, including WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne, who will defend the title against Gallus leader Joe Coffey in Blackpool this weekend.

Meanwhile, his British Strong Style teammates Tyler Bate and Trent Seven - together known as the duo Moustache Mountain - will be facing Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) to crown the brand's first tag team champions.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain' on Friday (11.01.19) ahead of the official announcement, Trent said: ''We're going to be able to go straight from here to our secret location, our new NXT UK Performance Centre, right after this.

''So fantastic news coming out all the way through the day. The fact that we get to go back, the fact that we've had this investment... for the other wrestlers and the British wrestling fanbase, it's pretty exciting.''