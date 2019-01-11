WWE has announced the launch of its NXT UK Performance Centre, which will be the first facility of its kind outside the US.
WWE is opening its first International Performance Centre in the UK.
Ahead of NXT UK's 'Takeover Blackpool' event on Saturday (12.01.19), the company has unveiled plans for its own training facility almost six years after launching its base in Orlando, Florida.
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque - Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative - said: ''This is the latest milestone in our global localisation strategy and the next step in establishing local NXT brands around the world. We are incredibly proud to open the UK Performance Centre and provide our NXT UK Superstars the same world-class coaching and development programs that we deliver at WWE's Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.''
The 17,000 square feet facility will be the first of its kind for WWE outside the US as it looks to continue to grow its local brands around the world.
Boasting two training rings, top class strength and conditioning equipment and ''versatile content creation infrastructure'', the centre will allow the company to develop UK-based talent like never before.
The NXT UK roster already features the top names in the industry, including WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne, who will defend the title against Gallus leader Joe Coffey in Blackpool this weekend.
Meanwhile, his British Strong Style teammates Tyler Bate and Trent Seven - together known as the duo Moustache Mountain - will be facing Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) to crown the brand's first tag team champions.
Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain' on Friday (11.01.19) ahead of the official announcement, Trent said: ''We're going to be able to go straight from here to our secret location, our new NXT UK Performance Centre, right after this.
''So fantastic news coming out all the way through the day. The fact that we get to go back, the fact that we've had this investment... for the other wrestlers and the British wrestling fanbase, it's pretty exciting.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.