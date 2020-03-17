WrestleMania 36 will be moved to the WWE Performance Centre amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual wrestling event was due to take place on April 5 at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium but it has now been moved to the private venue, with the matches still being streamed live via pay-per-view.

A WWE spokesperson said in a statement: ''In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.''

This year's event will be headlined by WWE champion Brock Lesnar defending against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, with the likes of John 'Bradshaw' Layfield,

and Nikki and Brie Bella inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE posted a statement on its website at the time, which read: ''Nikki and Brie Bella, two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They will take their place in the hallowed hall on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Fla., during WrestleMania 36 Week. The Bella Twins join Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash in the 2020 class so far. Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other. They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows 'Total Divas' and 'Total Bellas', as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.''