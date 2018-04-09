'WrestleMania 34' is the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's highest grossing entertainment event.

The wrestling extravaganza - which took place at the venue in New Orleans on Sunday (08.04.18) generated an impressive $14.1 million, beating the previous record of $10.9 million set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014 as over 78,000 people from over 67 countries descended on the venue.

WWE are set to host five consecutive nights of events at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Smoothie King Centre as part of a week-long 'WrestleMania' celebration.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said: ''New Orleans was extremely proud to make WrestleMania Week part of our Tricentennial celebration. It was so exciting to host WWE fans from around the world who traveled to experience the grandeur of WrestleMania, and all that our beautiful city has to offer. Thank you to everyone who makes it possible to stage such an epic event.''

Whilst WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, John Saboor, added: ''WrestleMania's return to New Orleans once again delivered record results. This would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Landrieu and our Local Organizing Committee partners throughout New Orleans. We now look forward to a historic WrestleMania 35 celebration next year in New York and New Jersey.''

During the main event, Ronda Rousey won her debut WWE fight as she was paired with Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match against Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

Admitting it was her ''favourite'' fight of all time, she said afterwards: ''I feel absolutely ecstatic. After my wedding day, this is my favourite day of my life I think.''

Rousey - who joined WWE earlier this year - threw numerous punches at McMahon and several throws before eventually claiming victory when she forced her 41-year-old opponent to tap out. Following her success in the ring, Rousey headed over to the 'WrestleMania 34' crowd and pointed at her husband Travis Browne.

Elsewhere in 'WrestleMania 34', Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns to hold onto the WWE Universal title whilst The Undertaker made an appearance to stun John Cena.