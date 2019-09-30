Woody Cook has revealed he is bisexual.

The 18-year-old son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, opened up about his sexuality to fellow contestant Georgina on Channel 4 reality show 'The Circle' on Sunday night (29.09.19).

He told her: ''Being bisexual on 'The Circle', I thought I was going to have loads of chat. But in actuality, I think being 18 scared everyone away.

''I'm embarrassed to say that I flirted a bit with Judy but I don't think it went down the best.''

Georgina seemed visibly surprised by Woody referencing his sexuality, but didn't ''want to make a big thing of it''.

Speaking on the show - in which contestants live in an apartment block but don't see each other in person, they only interact through a social media called The Circle - she said: ''He didn't actually have to just open up the way he has, so I don't want to make a big thing of it because it's not a big thing at all.''

She later asked him more about his background, and he revealed he first told someone he was bisexual to ''impress'' a girl when he was drunk, only to realise the next day he was ''telling the truth''.

He said: ''It's a funny story really. I was at a party when I was 15, I was chatting to a girl who was gay, and I told them I was bi to impress them.

''The next day I woke up and I realised drunk Woody was telling the truth.''

Woody recently admitted his parents were ''supportive'' about him taking part in the programme, but had warned him to watch what he says on 'The Circle' - on which contestants are competing for a £100,000 prize for being named the most popular - because you cannot ''unshare it''.

Before entering the show, he said: ''My parents do know I'm doing the show and they are supportive. They have given me a lot to think about from past experiences, and advice.

''They said that what you say on TV is out there forever and you can't unsay it and that once you share too much you never unshare it.''