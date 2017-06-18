Screenwriter Allan Heinberg has revealed a lot of the scenes in 'Wonder Woman' were inspired by 'The Little Mermaid'.
Wonder Woman's screenwriter got a lot of his inspiration for the film from 'The Little Mermaid'.
Allan Heinberg has admitted the scenes from the fantasy melodrama influenced a lot of the decisions he made about the new DC Comics movie starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ''The story as I see it is 'The Little Mermaid', specifically Disney's incarnation. This is a woman who has been raised in a very protective, sheltered life, she's curious about what life is like outside and she wants to have her own experience. She wants to be where the people are.''
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old former soldier and Miss Israel recently admitted she was toying with the idea of giving up acting altogether but she's thinks the role in 'Wonder Woman' suits her down to the ground because she can be an example of a ''true woman'' for young girls.
She said: ''I feel I was born to play Wonder Woman. Boys have always had a figure to look up to, whether it's Superman, Batman or Spider-Man. For girls it was always the princess being saved.
''Now we have Wonder Woman - she's fearless, proactive, she believes in herself and she believes she can do everything. That's a true woman for me.''
While she was shooting the movie, the brunette beauty was actually pregnant with her now-newborn daughter Maya and, although they had to work hard to hide the bump, she loves the fact her little one was indirectly part of the blockbuster.
She said: ''I was pregnant and showing for some of the additional scenes we shot but they did some clever stuff with special effects to hide my bump. It didn't hinder the process, I could still do the action stuff and the physical scenes. And now, it's nice to look at the movie and know that Maya is in the movie with me in some way. I love that. She has an entry on movie database IMDB. It took me years to get mine.''
