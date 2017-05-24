The ''real life'' version of 'Game of Thrones' wolf Ghost has died.

George R.R. Martin - who penned the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novel series on which the HBO show was based - took to Twitter on Tuesday (23.05.17) to pay tribute to a wolf named after the trusty direwolf owned by Jon Snow, after the creature passed away last week.

Posting a picture of the snow white beast, George wrote on the site on Tuesday (23.05.17): ''In loving memory of the real life Ghost from the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary. He passed this week & he will be missed. R.I.P (sic)''

Although Ghost was named after the white wolf owned by Jon Snow - played by Kit Harington - the deceased wolf did not portray his namesake on the show.

George, 68, clarified the news when he took to Twitter again to write: ''Clarification, this was the wolf rescued by Wild Spirt and dubbed Ghost. NOT the wolf who plays Ghost on the show. (sic)''

Ghost was one of the 10 members of the Westeros Pack that resided at the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary in New Mexico.

George and his wife Parris adopted the pack when they were brought the sanctuary from Iowa in 2012, and were handed the naming rights, opting to name them after the five direwolves and the five main characters of the popular series.

Meanwhile, the job of portraying Ghost on the show belongs to Quigley, a nine-year-old Arctic wolf who was first cast in season five in 2015, and also appeared in season six.

Quigley's trainer Andrew Simpson - who owns animal acting company Instinct - said of the wolf's casting last year: ''It's very hard to keep a secret. Everybody calls me and asks me about Jon Snow and Ghost, and what happens. I want to tell the world, but I can't.''

Andrew also revealed that whilst Quigley is always on hand to provide a snarling shot, most other requests - such as a running wolf being shot - usually have to be fulfilled by CGI.

He added: ''It's very hard to make an animal look like it's running full steam and then collapsing. Usually that's the time they bring in the animatronics or the CG.''