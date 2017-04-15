Wissam Al Mana penned an emotional message to his wife Janet Jackson amidst claims they have separated.

The 42-year-old business magnate took to his official website to post a sweet message for his estranged wife, who he wed in 2012.

Alongside a black and white photo of the pop star, he wrote: ''To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x (sic)''

It comes after Janet took to her website on Saturday (15.04.17) to share the first picture of her three-month-old son Eissa Al Mana.

She captioned it: ''My baby and me after nap time.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Janet is focusing all her attention on Eissa following the split.

A source said: ''Janet is ecstatic. She's so happy with her baby and that's all she is focused on.''

The pair are said to be commited to co-parenting their son despite going their separate ways.

An insider shared at the time: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

''They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''

Janet has also only been allowing ''a select few'' people to see her baby so soon after the birth.

The source shared: ''Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom ...

''She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants. Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.''