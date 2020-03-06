Winston Duke wants M'Baku to be the antagonist in the 'Black Panther' sequel.
Winston Duke wants M'Baku to be the villain in a 'Black Panther' sequel.
M'Baku is portrayed as a villain in the comics, although he teamed up to fight alongside Chadwick Boseman's titular character in the first film.
However, Winston wants to become a thorn in Black Panther's side in the follow-up, which is slated for release in 2022.
In an interview with ScreenRant, Winston said: ''(M'Baku) is a hero, but he has so much going on. I think what makes a really great villain is that they have the power of seeing things their own way, and they can define their own circumstances.''
Winston drew comparison with other Marvel Cinematic Universe villains such as Loki and Thanos, as they choose whether they will be heroic or villainous.
He explained: ''And that's what's really cool about all the MCU villains as well. Loki always sees things his own way, and he chooses when he's going to be an ally or an antagonist.
''Thanos always had the power of self-definition. That's his greatest strength. It wasn't the rings, it wasn't his superpower or the fighting. It's that he made his mind up and said, 'This is how I define justice'. Because he wasn't a bad guy; he's just a dude who was seeking ultimate justice and balance. That's not bad.
''But he defined it himself, and all the really great villains that Marvel interrogates always have that ability, so they can go anywhere.''
The 33-year-old actor also opened up on his role in Netflix film 'Spenser Confidential', in which he plays the role of Hawk in the Netflix film, who teams up with his former roommate Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), an ex-police officer and felon. He admits that he wanted to play more than just a thug in the flick.
He explained: ''Hawk on the page was much more of a fighter and more of a brute than he was a thinker.
''I liked the dynamic of the relationship that he has with Spenser, but I would want him to be more of a thinking dude, because you can do both. And I think we owe it to ourselves to have that character.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
Listen to his live performance of new single 'Withdrawal'.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
What's new in the music world this week?
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Listen to Kenichi & The Sun's song 'Splendour'.
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...