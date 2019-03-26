Winston Duke says 'Avengers: Endgame' is ''unlike anything else you have seen before''.

The 32-year-old actor appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' as M'Baku - the leader of the Jabari Tribe - and has revealed that he will be featuring in the forthcoming instalment of the superhero franchise.

The 'Us' star went on to say that 'Avengers: Endgame' - which will seal the fate of many MCU heroes who disappeared at the end of 'Infinity War' - is ''one heck of a ride'' and insisted Marvel have gone ''above and beyond'' in trying to top their last film.

When asked in an interview with British GQ whether he would be returning for the next instalment of the franchise, he said: ''I don't think I'm allowed to say at this stage ... Oh, actually, I think I can. Yes, I'm in the new 'Avengers' movie. I'm in 'Endgame' and it is one heck of a ride! Unlike anything else you have seen before. Marvel always goes above and beyond in trying to top their previous project. They're 21 movies in, so now they're just able to be as bold as they want.''

Winston also spoke about ''challenging the [cultural] landscape'' while making 'Black Panther - the first Marvel film with a predominantly black cast - and recalled a moment where his co-star and friend Lupita Nyong'o explained to him that it was ''crazy'' they were able to make this film.

He said: ''There was one day when we were on the set of Universal Studios in a cart driving by the 'Jaws' set and I look over at [Nyong'o] and said, 'Do you realise how crazy it is that we're on the Universal Studios set, by the original Jaws set, about to do our own movie? Do you realise how crazy this is?' We're in a place with so much history. And now we get to change and challenge the landscape that we inherited.''