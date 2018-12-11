Winnie Harlow wants to bring out her own cosmetics range.

The 24-year-old model loves ''creating makeup'' and she has teased she has ''something in the works'' when it comes to her own branded products.

In an interview with ELLE, she said: ''I'm really into makeup, doing makeup, testing makeup, creating makeup. I really love beauty products; I always have. I have something in the works right now, actually, but I can't talk about it yet.''

The Canadian catwalk star also shared her top beauty products and insisted that lip gloss was her ''first love'' and she won't leave home without it.

She said: ''The two things I won't leave the house without are my eyebrows done and lip gloss. Actually, lip gloss was my first love - greasy, buttery, sparkly lips. That was my entry into beauty.''

Winnie

The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant made her Victoria's Secret debut last month at the lingerie brand's annual Fashion Show in New York City and she hopes it will be the first appearance of many for the lingerie and sportswear brand.

Winnie - who is one of the world's most recognisable models due to her vitiligo skin condition - said:''It still feels surreal. It aired last weekend, and we had the viewing party in New York ... Watching myself on TV, it felt the exact same way as when we filmed it, just so excited, so in awe of everything.

''Who wouldn't [return]? Everything was worth it. I'm even looking at pictures of me a few weeks back - it was a month ago when we walked - and I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I really need to go back to the gym.' I haven't been since before the show, and I'm honestly kind of over it. I've been eating pasta, ordering cupcakes, everything.''