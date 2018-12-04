Winnie Harlow wants to make diversity in fashion ''the norm''.

The 24-year-old beauty - who suffers from vitiligo, which affects the pigment of the skin - made her debut at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and thought that being the first model with the condition to walk the runway was a ''huge honour'' and insisted it was a huge step to ''normalize the industry''.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she said: ''Being the first model with vitiligo to walk in the show was a huge honour for me, and a big step in the right direction for VS.

''Any step toward a truly equal and diverse modeling industry is great, but for a huge brand like Victoria's Secret to include models with skin conditions like vitiligo is a huge step to normalizing it in the entire industry.

''I hope that there's many more in the future. We need to work toward diversity, not for the sake of it, but to make it the norm. And I hope that this is a big step toward that.''

The 'America's Next Top Model' winner admitted that walking the catwalk in New York City made her feel ''powerful and confident'' and thinks the ''sky is the limit now''.

She said: ''Walking VS was one of my biggest goals as a model, maybe even my top one, so achieving it made me feel more powerful and confident in my career than I ever have before.

''I'm excited about taking that confidence and letting it show in everything that I do, whether it's amazing things in the modeling world or new things that I've never thought about doing before. I feel like the sky is the limit now.''