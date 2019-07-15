Winnie Harlow wants to release her own beauty line.

The 24-year-old model - who suffers from vitiligo, which is characterised by depygmentation of the skin - has ''a lot of ideas'' that she's keen to develop over the next year.

Asked if she'd release her own beauty collection, she said: ''I have a lot of ideas I would like to bring to the forefront.

''When I do swatches, if I'm trying to figure out a shade for someone else, I do them between [my patches] so I have a really good take on what works for different skin tones because of this thing that I've been blessed with.

''So you may see something in the new year.''

Winnie is pleased the beauty industry now caters to more skin tones than it used to when she was first buying make-up for herself.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I do my own make-up and I'm really into skincare. I always have been.

''I remember going to the drug store and seeing five or 10 foundation shades available. It's amazing that brands are coming out with 50 and 60 shades now.''

The Canadian model is following in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga, Chloe Sevigny and Ariana Grande as the face of MAC's Viva Glam line - which raises money for the MAC AIDS fund - and she's proud to be involved.

She said: ''I'm so honoured to follow in the footsteps of amazing artists like Lady Gaga.

''Working in fashion, I'm surrounded by many types of beauty and I strongly feel that the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community are both prominent and embraced in the fashion world.''