Winnie Harlow wanted her Met Gala 2019 outfit to ''showcase'' her ''background''.

The 24-year-old model turned heads on the Metropolitan Museum of Art pink carpet in New York City on Monday (06.05.19) when she stepped out wearing a custom Tommy Hilfiger jewel encrusted dress inspired by her Carribean heritage.

And the star has revealed that she and the American designer has been working on the much-anticipated gown ''since January'' and wanted the look to reflect the ''uber-glamourous costumes'' at Jamaican carnivals.

She told PEOPLE: ''Being Jamaican, it was important for me to showcase my background. For an event like the Met Gala, you basically have to block out your entire day to get ready, but that makes it really fun and glamorous.

''We started the fittings a few days before the event, but we worked on the dress with Tommy and his team since January.

''The carnival has such a rich cultural significance as it was used to celebrate the end of slavery. Growing up around the carnival, I always loved the uber-glamourous costumes.''

And Winnie worked with A-list stylist Anna Trevelyan to bring her vision to life, and revealed her custom cape was an ode to the 2019 Met theme, Notes on Camp.

She added: ''I decided to work this year with Anna Trevelyan. She was the very first stylist I worked with in the fashion industry along with Nick Knight.

''I think my black feather cape is so over-the-top that it might overshadow my headpiece!

''The cape was made with the most glistening jewels and crystals, just like my gown, and really makes a statement on its own. It's the perfect final touch that makes the whole look truly feel camp.''

The brunette beauty also insisted that she always calls her family to show off her finished look, and get the ''best energy boost'' before heading to the prestigious red carpet.

She continued: ''I enjoy a glass of champagne and call my family to get the best energy boost before heading to the Met.''