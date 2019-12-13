Winnie Harlow's top beauty tip is to always ''wash your face'' before bed, although she admits she doesn't always follow her own advice.
The 25-year-old model doesn't always manage to follow her own beauty tips, but has said her number one piece of advice is to make sure people take off their make-up at the end of every day and wash their face before climbing into bed.
She said: ''My biggest beauty secret is do as I say, not as I do ... Wash your face before you go to bed every night.''
As the festive season approaches, Winnie plans to up her skincare routine and give her face a break from makeup, so that her complexion can be ''healthy and glowy'' by the time she heads back to work in the new year.
She added: ''I'm hoping to not be wearing that much makeup over the holidays and just be with family and friends and come back to work refreshed with my skin all healthy and glowy.''
And when it comes to fashion, the beauty likes to keep things as comfortable as possible, as she would rather wear boots than heels, even on a night out.
Winnie explained to Us Weekly magazine: ''My sense of style is one of two things. It's either super glam or super relaxed. There's no in between.
''I think Levi's are classic and I feel like everyone has a pair in their closet. While a heel looks amazing, I'd rather go for a bootie, so it's comfortable, but still sexy ... I try to slip in comfort everywhere.''
Meanwhile, Winnie - who suffers from vitiligo, which is characterised by depigmentation of the skin - announced earlier this year that she hopes to release her own beauty line next year.
She said: ''I have a lot of ideas I would like to bring to the forefront.
''When I do swatches, if I'm trying to figure out a shade for someone else, I do them between [my patches] so I have a really good take on what works for different skin tones because of this thing that I've been blessed with.
''So you may see something in the new year.''
