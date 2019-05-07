Winnie Harlow's make-up artist waited until he'd seen ''sketches'' of her outfit before creating her beauty look at the Met Gala 2019 on Monday night (07.05.19).

The 24-year-old model turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art pink carpet in New York when she stepped out wearing a jewel encrusted two piece inspired by her heritage, however, it wasn't just her outfit that was the star of the show, as beauty guru Adam Burrell, revealed that he wanted to ensure that Harlow's make-up look was ''extra special'' for the annual event's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, he said: ''[The skin prep] really depends on the client's specific needs on the day, but generally I love a squeaky clean, smooth, well moisturised base to work on. I'll do a light and gentle cleanse with micellar water - La Mer is my favourite. For moisturiser, it would have to be Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. It gives a finish like you've just had a facial. I'll always end with La Mer lip balm.

''Any red carpet is collaborative, but the Met Gala feels extra special. It all starts with the theme and then the dress. Once I've seen sketches of the dress, talked to the stylist about their vision, spoken to the hair stylist and have an idea from the client as to how they would like to look, I can really get to work. I love making mood boards. Sometimes I'll do several different options, before my client makes the final decision.''

Adam likes any beauty look to be ''seamless'', and the A-list artist insisted that he loves to use cream products because it lasts all day and night.

He added: ''It's about making sure foundation and concealer are seamless, brows are set in place, lashes are down, lips have a clean line and shine is under control. I'm all about glowing skin, but I'd recommend keeping the t-zone matte with a regular dust of blotting powder, too.

''I love cream eye shadows, waterproof eyeliners and long-wearing foundation for longevity. Generally anything waterproof or long-wearing will stay put.''