Winnie Harlow's make-up artist waited until he'd seen ''sketches'' of her outfit before creating her beauty look for the Met Gala 2019 in New York City on Monday night (07.05.19).
Winnie Harlow's make-up artist waited until he'd seen ''sketches'' of her outfit before creating her beauty look at the Met Gala 2019 on Monday night (07.05.19).
The 24-year-old model turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art pink carpet in New York when she stepped out wearing a jewel encrusted two piece inspired by her heritage, however, it wasn't just her outfit that was the star of the show, as beauty guru Adam Burrell, revealed that he wanted to ensure that Harlow's make-up look was ''extra special'' for the annual event's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, he said: ''[The skin prep] really depends on the client's specific needs on the day, but generally I love a squeaky clean, smooth, well moisturised base to work on. I'll do a light and gentle cleanse with micellar water - La Mer is my favourite. For moisturiser, it would have to be Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. It gives a finish like you've just had a facial. I'll always end with La Mer lip balm.
''Any red carpet is collaborative, but the Met Gala feels extra special. It all starts with the theme and then the dress. Once I've seen sketches of the dress, talked to the stylist about their vision, spoken to the hair stylist and have an idea from the client as to how they would like to look, I can really get to work. I love making mood boards. Sometimes I'll do several different options, before my client makes the final decision.''
Adam likes any beauty look to be ''seamless'', and the A-list artist insisted that he loves to use cream products because it lasts all day and night.
He added: ''It's about making sure foundation and concealer are seamless, brows are set in place, lashes are down, lips have a clean line and shine is under control. I'm all about glowing skin, but I'd recommend keeping the t-zone matte with a regular dust of blotting powder, too.
''I love cream eye shadows, waterproof eyeliners and long-wearing foundation for longevity. Generally anything waterproof or long-wearing will stay put.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...
Take a sneak peak of forthcoming musical fairytale flick 'Into The Woods' in this short...