Winnie Harlow thinks her bullies' opinions are ''irrelevant'' and she no longer lets cruel comments bother her.
The 23-year-old model - who suffers from vitiligo, which causes the loss skin pigment - lost her confidence because of cruel taunting she experienced at school, but she eventually learned not to care about what other people think of her.
She said: ''I was a confident child growing up, but that changed for a time when I was bullied at school.
''As an adult, I gained my confidence back by asking myself, 'Why do I care what other people think?' And now I don't.
''If I were to come face-to-face with those bullies today, I wouldn't say a word. Their thoughts are irrelevant.''
Winnie believes the key to not getting upset by bullies is for a person to figure out their own reasons why they doubt themselves.
She said: ''If I was advising my best friend on bullies, first I would ask them, 'Why are you doubting yourself?'
''Once you get to the core reason [for self doubt], you can start to work on making it over those barriers that are holding you back.''
The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant thinks social media can be a great ''tool'' - but also ''dangerous'' as it gives everyone a platform.
She told Grazia magazine: ''Social media is a powerful outlet for anything you want to voice. This can be both a positive and a dangerous thing, depending on whose hands it's in.''
Winnie feels very ''lucky'' that she adores her job as a model because not everyone enjoys their work.
She said: ''My grandfather often told my mom, do what you love because you'll be doing it for the rest of your life.
''I'm lucky that I really love what I do.''
