Winnie Harlow ''cried a lot'' with nerves before making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut.

The 24-year-old model walked in the iconic catwalk show on Thursday night (08.11.18) in New York City and made her entrance in stunning pink lingerie set with metallic embroidery, adorned with baby pink feathers and paired with a silver draping camisole.

The Canadian beauty - who is the first model with vitiligo to ever appear in the VS Show - paired the look with matching pink featured heels and a statement diamond choker and hoop earrings.

The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant later wowed fans in a floral cut-out catsuit over a matching balcony bra featuring matching floral gloves and stirrup leggings - the look was paired with sky-high heels and a set of statement silver chandelier earrings.

But Winnie admitted before the event kicked off that she was nervous about strutting her stuff on the runway.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ''I have to admit, my nerves are a little bit higher than they usually are. I've cried a lot but mostly tears of happiness. This is the first major show I've done that will be broadcasted across the world on TV, which raises the stakes big time. But I'm more excited than anything else.''