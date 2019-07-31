Winnie Harlow is ''scared'' of her fans.

The 25-year-old model - who has the skin condition vitiligo - may have shot into the limelight in 2014 when she starred as a contestant on 'America's Next Top Model', but she still feels overwhelmed when people shout her name in the street.

Speaking to Elle Canada, she said: ''No matter where I go in the world, whenever people are screaming or anything like that, I actually get anxiety from it...I almost get kind of scared. I think that people forget that we are strangers.

''It's never going to be normal for people to be screaming.''

The brunette beauty doesn't think she'll ever ''get used'' to people asking for photos because she likes going out in her hair bonnet and no make up a lot of the time.

She explained: ''I'll never get used to people always wanting pictures. Sometimes I want to wear my [hair] bonnet to the drugstore and pick up tampons. I don't want to have to get ready and do my hair, do my makeup. Nobody wants to. You want to just walk outside without a bra...and go pick up some chips.''

Meanwhile, Winnie lost her confidence because of cruel taunting she experienced at school, but she eventually learned not to care about what other people think.

She said recently: ''I was a confident child growing up, but that changed for a time when I was bullied at school.

''As an adult, I gained my confidence back by asking myself, 'Why do I care what other people think?' And now I don't.

''If I were to come face-to-face with those bullies today, I wouldn't say a word. Their thoughts are irrelevant.''

Despite the negativity that comes with being in the limelight, Winnie loves her job.

She explained: ''My grandfather often told my mom, do what you love because you'll be doing it for the rest of your life. I'm lucky that I really love what I do.''