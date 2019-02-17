According to Winnie Harlow, she hopes to inspire other women and men to ''carve their space in the modelling industry''.
Winnie Harlow hopes to inspire other women and men to ''carve their space in the modelling industry''.
The 24-year-old model - who was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at the age of four - hopes her success will encourage other people to follow their dreams.
Winnie - who will appear in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - said: ''I really hope that people who deal with all types of skin conditions, especially vitiligo, of course, can see that there's absolutely no shame in showing off as much of our bodies and sexuality as we would like to, just like any other person can.
''And I hope that inspires more women, and men, to carve their space in the modelling industry and be proud of our bodies. I know in my heart that I will not the last model with vitiligo to be featured [in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue].
''We need to make sure that all bodies are celebrated and shown in a positive way - no matter what shape, condition, or colour it may be.''
Winnie cited Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks as two of her biggest inspirations.
She also suggested Kate Upton is the ''most iconic SI model'' in history.
Winnie told People: ''Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks have been huge influences and even mentors of mine, especially as models of colour.
''They helped paved the way for our beauty to be celebrated. And of course, how can I forget the gorgeous Kate Upton, perhaps the most iconic SI model.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
How could anyone produce this a film like this, and think it would be a...
About halfway through Halloween: Resurrection my cell phone fell out of my pocket and onto...
To understand the horror of Coyote Ugly is to understand how it was made.It's 1993....
The most laughable thing about "Love Stinks" -- a romance- gone- wrong comedy featuring a...
The latest paint-by-numbers cinematic mind-number from uber-slick schlock producer Jerry Bruckheimer ("Gone in 60 Seconds,"...
Trying to breath a little "Blair Witch"/reality TV life into a horror franchise that has...
As if searching for some nonexistent middle ground between the cartoon raunchiness of "South Park"...