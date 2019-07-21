Winnie Harlow ''doesn't believe'' in role models.

The 24-year-old model thinks Beyonce is the only person who deserves to be put on a ''pedestal'' and ''emulated and imitated'' so dismisses the label when it's applied to her.

She said: ''It's not that I don't see myself as a role model. I just don't believe in the term.

''A role model is someone who should be emulated and imitated. And I don't think anyone should be put on that sort of pedestal - unless you're Beyonce.

''I love being called an inspiration though and I love to be inspired by others.''

The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant - who suffers from vitiligo, a condition causing depygmentation of the skin - doesn't want to be labelled or defined by her gender and race.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I am not just a black woman. I am not just a woman. I don't just have vitiligo.

''I am all of those things and more. I don't deserve to be put in a box.

''Those are very valid and important parts of your life but it's not who you are.''

While Winnie wanted to fit in with the ''cool kids'' when she was younger, she learned it was better to be herself and not worry about other people's opinions.

She said: ''I remember wanting to fit in and be with the cool kids.

''It took me to realise that I shouldn't care what other people think or worry about who thinks I am cool.

''The only validation that matters is my own opinion.

''My grandma was very adamant that I never felt different and instilled in me that you can do whatever you set your mind to.''